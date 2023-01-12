Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to give 2022 end-of-year crime report

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will give residents a better idea of crime trends they’re seeing in the city and how they’re addressing them.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings and others will lay out the 2022 end-of-year report at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

From those directly impacted by violence to those who have had their cars broken into or don’t feel safe walking their neighborhood in the dark, it’s something that really does impact everyone.

There were 110 homicides last year, compared to 98 in 2021 and 118 in 2020.

Those aren’t just numbers; they represent people in area communities and families who loved them

The department has pointed to young people with guns as being the most prevalent cause of the rise in violent crimes. Officers said they have seized thousands of guns from the streets.

Several deadly shootings have involved teens in the Charlotte area recently.

During his September report to the Charlotte City Council, Jennings told city leaders the CMPD was working with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on initiatives and programs to divert teens from crime.

Another initiative CMPD and city leaders have been focused on is the Alternatives to Violence Program, where they assign violence interrupters to certain neighborhoods. It’s a program that has shown progress.

During his fall address to city council, Jennings expressed frustration that repeat offenders were allowed back on the streets to commit more crimes.

“I’ve been pretty vocal about the low bail and bond issues that we’re seeing, particularly with the most violent criminals and the repeat offenders,” Jennings told city leaders at the time. “If you look at our violent crime, when we usually arrest someone for a violent or heinous crime, often you can look at their record and see that they’ve been arrested multiple times over and over again, and so that’s a concern with us as well.”

