Avery County Schools closed Friday due to winter weather threat

The county is under a winter storm warning, with potential for a large amount of snow.
District officials announced that all Avery County schools will be closed on Friday.
District officials announced that all Avery County schools will be closed on Friday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - District officials have announced that all schools in Avery County will be closed to students on Friday as winter weather conditions are threatening the North Carolina high country.

The area is currently under a winter storm warning, with a chance for ‘substantial snow’ over the next two days.

Temperatures are also expected to drop throughout the night and during the day tomorrow.

Showers and severe storms also threatened Avery County this morning and afternoon.

Teachers will have an opportunity to take Friday as an optional teacher workday.

Be sure to keep up with WBTV for the latest storm warnings and closures.

