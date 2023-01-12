PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

10th year of St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway underway with groundbreaking

Last year, you helped us raise a record $2.6 million by buying up all the tickets available for a chance to win the dream home in just 28 hours.
With your help, this year we will look to raise a record $3 million!
By Mary King
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Ground has officially been broken on the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home campaign in Charlotte!

On Thursday morning, WBTV anchor Mary King was at the lot for this year’s dream home on Grey Pond Lane just west of Monroe with Dream Home builder Jeff Newton of Newton Custom Homes and Realty and other sponsors to mark the start of the campaign.

This year marks 10 years of WBTV’s efforts through the Dream Home campaign to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the children and families who are treated there.

Last year, you helped us raise a record $2.6 million by buying up all the tickets available for a chance to win the dream home in just 28 hours.

ST. JUDE DREAM HOME: Complete coverage

With your help, this year we will look to raise a record $3 million! That money will help make sure seven children get the life-saving treatment they need at St. Jude and never have to pay for that treatment, travel, housing or food.

This is a rendering of this year’s home you will have a chance to win.

The goal of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is to raise $3 million for the St. Jude...
The goal of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is to raise $3 million for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.(Source: Newton Custom Homes and Realty / WBTV)

Newton and his team say the modern ranch-style home will be on a nearly one-acre wooded lot. It is estimated to be just over 2,500 square feet with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a rocking chair front porch, a large covered back porch and numerous custom features.

Tickets to win the home will be just $100, and only 30,000 tickets will be sold for your chance to win.

Mark your calendars and get ready to get yours in July as we celebrate 10 years of the St. Jude Dream Home campaign here in Charlotte.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Kevin Turcios, Edwin Garica, Arturo Garcia, Miguel Portillo.
Victims identified in crash that killed 4 on I-85 near University City Blvd.
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say
Mid-century modern home with panoramic view of Lake Norman listed for $3M
Mid-century modern home with panoramic view of Lake Norman listed for $3M
The investigation into the death of Shanquella Robinson continues.
Shanquella Robinson investigation: When could it end? Where does it stand?