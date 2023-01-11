With police staffing low, East Spencer signs agreement for Rowan Co. deputies to cover calls

EAST SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The East Spencer Police Department currently consists of the chief and no other officers. With staffing that low, the town has signed an agreement to allow deputies from the Rowan Sheriff’s Office to cover calls in East Spencer.

This week the East Spencer Board of Aldermen agreed to a temporary inter-local agreement with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for additional coverage.

Staffing is low for a variety of reasons, according to town officials. Two officers were fired for misconduct, according to Town Manager Michael Douglas.

Douglas told The Salisbury Post that two more officers left “for financial reasons — they found jobs making more money. In one case, they went from $29,000 a year to $41,000. And we do know one person left because they were unhappy with some of the changes made.”

East Spencer residents have reached out to WBTV, wanting to know what was being done to insure police protection.

“If you call 911 with an emergency, someone is coming,” Police Chief John Fewell said during this week’s meeting. “And that has always been the case. We are a small town with a small department, so we have always had mutual aid from Spencer, from the county, from Salisbury. It has always been the practice that if someone calls for help, it might not be an East Spencer officer who comes, but someone is coming.”

The new agreement has been signed by East Spencer Mayor Barbara Mallett and by Rowan County Sheriff Travis. It still needs the approval of the Rowan County Board of Commissioners. Deputies who volunteer for the assignments would be paid up to $50 per hour for any shifts they work in East Spencer.

