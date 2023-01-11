PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Victims identified in crash that killed 4 on I-85 near University City Blvd.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have identified the four people killed in a fiery crash late Tuesday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near University City Boulevard.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the victims were Edwin Garcia, Arthuro Garcia, Miguel Portillo and Kevin Turcios. They were all from Charlotte.

The crash took place on I-85 south near Mile Marker 43 near University City Boulevard around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers said one vehicle that was improperly parked on I-85 southbound was struck by a second vehicle, causing a fire. All of the victims were in the second vehicle, according to the highway patrol.

The lanes were closed near Exit 46 and reopened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday

Troopers continue to investigate.

