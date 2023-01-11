PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rowan Sheriff seeking suspect in break-in cases in Enochville area

Malik Rose, 21, is wanted in both Rowan and Mecklenburg Co.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified the suspect captured on residential security cameras breaking into vehicles in the Enochville community during the month of December. 

Investigators have obtained warrants for the arrest of 21-year-old Malik Eugene Rose, of Charlotte, charging him with nine offenses including breaking or entering a motor vehicle, larceny of financial cards, larceny of a firearm, and misdemeanor larceny. 

Investigators say it was due to all the help of the community members that lead investigators to Rose as being their suspect.  Court records show that he currently as pending cases in Mecklenburg County for the same types of crimes.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Malik Rose is asked to call 911, or the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (704-216-8683).

