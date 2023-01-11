Rain, thunderstorms likely Thursday afternoon, evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain with thunderstorms is likely for late Thursday afternoon and into the evening.

Today: Increasing clouds, warmer

First Alert Weather Day Thursday: PM Rain & thunderstorms, gusty winds

Friday: Mountain snow, dry in Charlotte

Today will feature increasing clouds and dry conditions with high temperatures near 60 degrees. Overnight, temperatures will only drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s ahead of our next rain system.

During the day Thursday, spotty showers are expected with overcast skies and high temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Rain with thunderstorms will move in alongside a cold front late Thursday afternoon/evening. Wind gusts will be strong at times with rainfall totals ranging from half an inch to one inch.

Rain with thunderstorms will move in alongside a cold front on Thursday. (Source: WBTV)

By early Friday morning, the rain will have exited off and temperatures will fall behind the front. Snow is expected in the mountains behind this front through early Saturday morning with snow accumulations between one to three inches. High temperatures for Friday in Charlotte will be in the lower 50s with lots of sunshine.

Saturday morning will be a freezing start in the upper 20s followed by sunshine and an afternoon high of 49 degrees. Sunday and MLK Monday will feature more sun and dry weather with high temperatures in the middle 50s.

