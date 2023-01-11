PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Officers involved in fatal Concord Mills Mall shooting will not face charges, DA’s office confirms

The shooting happened on Aug. 31 after three men allegedly stole credit cards.
Officers involved in the fatal shooting will not face charges, the District Attorney's Office...
Officers involved in the fatal shooting will not face charges, the District Attorney's Office confirmed.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Wednesday that the officers involved in the fatal shooting at Concord Mills Mall this past summer will not face any criminal charges.

Dominic Jeter, 23, of Charlotte, was one of three men involved in the Aug. 31 shooting, police said. He was shot by Concord police officers and later died due to his injuries.

Jeter, Wuanell Hernandez and Christian Tyson were accused of stealing credit cards from a person inside the mall. When officers arrived, they say the suspects were found outside and were chased back inside.

Police said Jeter then ran into a construction area and shot at the officers. After multiple commands to drop the weapon, two officers fired back and struck Jeter.

Immediately after the shooting, the officers involved were placed on administrative duty, per the department’s policy.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and Concord Police Department conducted an investigation and a review of the use of deadly force during the incident.

Related: Suspect injured during officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills dies, police confirm

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Kevin Turcios, Edwin Garica, Arturo Garcia, Miguel Portillo.
Victims identified in crash that killed 4 on I-85 near University City Blvd.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Deputies: Woman shot and killed in Lincoln County, another body found nearby
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
This comes just a few days after a bicyclist was also killed on this road.
CMPD: Woman waving knife struck and killed by car in Charlotte
The investigation into the death of Shanquella Robinson continues.
Shanquella Robinson investigation: When could it end? Where does it stand?

Latest News

Javion Carr was arrested and charged with one count of Felony Child Abuse Inflicting Serious...
Man arrested, charged in Caldwell County child abuse investigation
David Land, left, and Michael Mitchke, right, were both murdered last summer, according to...
New details on two unsolved but possibly related summer homicides in Rowan County
Family says daughter was giver in life, now as organ donor after fatal bike crash
Hundreds of flight delays have been reported Wednesday at Charlotte Douglas International...
Flight delays continue at CLT Airport, nationwide after FAA system outage