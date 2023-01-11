Officers involved in fatal Concord Mills Mall shooting will not face charges, DA’s office confirms

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Wednesday that the officers involved in the fatal shooting at Concord Mills Mall this past summer will not face any criminal charges.

Dominic Jeter, 23, of Charlotte, was one of three men involved in the Aug. 31 shooting, police said. He was shot by Concord police officers and later died due to his injuries.

Jeter, Wuanell Hernandez and Christian Tyson were accused of stealing credit cards from a person inside the mall. When officers arrived, they say the suspects were found outside and were chased back inside.

Police said Jeter then ran into a construction area and shot at the officers. After multiple commands to drop the weapon, two officers fired back and struck Jeter.

Immediately after the shooting, the officers involved were placed on administrative duty, per the department’s policy.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and Concord Police Department conducted an investigation and a review of the use of deadly force during the incident.

