New details on two unsolved but possibly related summer homicides in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two unsolved and seemingly random homicides that happened in Rowan County last summer may have been committed by the same killer. The Sheriff is now saying that even though the victims didn’t know each other and had little in common, his investigators say the murders are likely connected.

They are two men with apparently little in common.

“They had different occupations, they had different ways of life, so there’s nothing in the two that can link them together that we can find,” said Sheriff Travis Allen.

But they are now linked in death, investigators say. David Land was found dead in his shop on Poole Road on July 20.

“I just can’t say enough about him, how good a person he is,” said friend Lisa Fraley. “He was rough around the edges; he pulled no punches. He told you like it was, but he told you with love. He gave his heart.”

One month and one day later, and a little less than ten miles away, Michael Mitchke was found dead inside his burning camper.

“That shock was horrifying,” said friend Kara Widener. “It was so sad that somebody that you know lose their life that way.”

Widener knew Mitchke from when they went to church together in Concord about 15 years ago.

“He really wanted kids to experience the love for God and for Jesus that he had, and he really wanted to share that with them and that made him special,” Widener.

Widener says, Mitchke served in pastoral roles, was a church volunteer, husband, father, and grandfather.

Investigators determined that Mitchke too had been murdered. There were suspicions that the two cases could be connected, but confirmation came with the testing of evidence.

“Our investigating unit has found physical evidence links the two cases together that was discovered at both scenes and sent so state laboratories and got confirmation,” Allen added.

A substantial reward is being offered, $10,000 in the David Land case, $10,000 and another $10,000 from the family in the Mitchke case. Sheriff Allen says he wants to give justice and closure to the families of both men.

“We went through a holiday season and we had a family for the first time without a loved one. I want to really try to put some exposure on this case to give these families some justice and closure,” said Allen.

Allen is hopeful that someone will come forward with information.

“We feel somebody knows,” Allen said. “We feel that maybe the suspect has been talking or somebody knows about that and we hope that by making people aware that we’re requesting some assistance on these investigations from the public will spur some more leads to the case.”

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Lt. Ryan Barkley at (704-216-8711) or Det. Kevin Holshouser at (704-216-8702).

