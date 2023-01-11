PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Mount Afton Challenge for Mental Health and Suicide prevention to be held Saturday in Cabarrus Co.

The 3rd annual Mount Afton involves a running, rucking, walking challenge on Jan. 14th from 8am-10am in the Afton Village area off of I-85 and exit 54.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In the spirit of giving back, F3 Afton is again hosting the 3rd Annual Mount Afton Challenge. F3 stands for Fitness, Fellowship and Faith. One of the core components is focusing on the community.

The challenge includes running, rucking, and walking on Jan. 14th from 8am-10am in the Afton Village area off of I-85 and exit 54.

In this event, the goal is to find out who can complete the most 1 mile laps in the Runner and Rucker divisions and earn the title… Mountain G.O.A.T. of Afton.

This year’s event is a fundraiser for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention services, which has impacted the Afton AO in a very personal way over the past year and obviously many more in the community at large. Thru the F3 Foundation, F3 Afton will donate funds raised for this event to the Cabarrus County Chapter of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

“This is the second year we are partnering with NAMI Cabarrus to provide services to help those struggling,” organizer Joe Fill told WBTV. “It’s a free event to participate, but we are welcoming donations from our participants towards NAMI. Last year we raised about $10K for NAMI Cabarrus and as of today, we have exceeded $15K, with a target of $20K.”

Registration will not commit you to continuous running/rucking for the entire 2 hours. The challenge is simply you vs. you… what you can do! There will be prizes for the runners and ruckers with the most distance covered.

Following the event: 10am – until… The Wine Room in Afton Village will be open early to serve food and drinks for our participants, volunteers, and supporters as we conclude the event.

Interested parties can sign up here: https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Concord/MountAftonChallenge

Additional Event information can be found at https://sites.google.com/view/mountaftonchallenge2023/.

