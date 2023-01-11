Man located after going missing from Charlotte nursing facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have located a man who left a Charlotte nursing facility early Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 90-year-old Harold Markowitz Jr. left his skilled nursing facility on Sharon Road around 1:30 a.m.

Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, police said that Markowitz showed up at his old residence. Officers are with him and having him checked out by Medic, according to the CMPD.

His family is being reunited with him and the Silver Alert will be canceled.

