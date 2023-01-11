PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man located after going missing from Charlotte nursing facility

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 90-year-old Harold Markowitz Jr. left his skilled nursing facility on Sharon Road around 1:30 a.m.
A Silver Alert has been issued for Harold Markowitz Jr.
A Silver Alert has been issued for Harold Markowitz Jr.(Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have located a man who left a Charlotte nursing facility early Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 90-year-old Harold Markowitz Jr. left his skilled nursing facility on Sharon Road around 1:30 a.m.

Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, police said that Markowitz showed up at his old residence. Officers are with him and having him checked out by Medic, according to the CMPD.

His family is being reunited with him and the Silver Alert will be canceled.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-85 near University City Blvd shut down after fatal car fire
Victims identified in crash that killed 4 on I-85 near University City Blvd.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Deputies: Woman shot and killed in Lincoln County, another body found nearby
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
This comes just a few days after a bicyclist was also killed on this road.
CMPD: Woman waving knife struck and killed by car in Charlotte
Kristie Crowder
Friend remembers Kristie Crowder, bicyclist who lost her life in crash Friday

Latest News

Eric Church will perform at Charlotte's PNC Music Pavilion in the fall.
Eric Church bringing ‘Outsiders Revival’ tour to Charlotte
Boards at Charlotte Douglas International Airport were showing flight cancellations Wednesday...
FAA lifts nationwide airline grounding following system outage
All domestic flights at CLT Airport paused due to FAA system outage
FAA lifts nationwide airline grounding following system outage
FAA lifts nationwide airline grounding following system outage