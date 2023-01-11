PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Man arrested, charged in Caldwell County child abuse investigation

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers of the City of Lenoir Police Department have arrested and charged a Caldwell County man at the center of a child abuse investigation.

On the evening of Monday, January 9, 2023, officers responded to a call at 415 Stonewall St. in Lenoir of a minor child whose body had been burned.

When police arrived at the home, they discovered a 1-year-old male child who they said had evident burns to his lower body.

The child was transported to Caldwell UNC Healthcare and airlifted to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.

During the investigation, Lenoir Police Department determined that the child’s father, Javion Carr, had placed him in a bathtub filled with hot water.

According to police, Carr kept the child in that hot bathtub for 7 to 8 minutes before removing him. Medical officials determined that the 1-year-old had serious burns covering 29% of his body during the bathtub incident.

Currently, the child is in stable condition.

Carr, the child’s father, was arrested and charged with one count of Felony Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Injury and is currently in the Caldwell County Jail under a $25,000.00 bond.

Officials are continuing to investigate and currently have no other information. If you have any information related to this incident or any other crime, you’re urged to contact Lenoir/Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300 or the City of Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100.

