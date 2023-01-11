Investigators believe murder-suicide took the lives of Lincoln County couple

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Earlier this week, two bodies were found within 200 yards from each other, just one day apart in Lincoln County. Now, investigators are saying the deaths appear to have resulted from a murder-suicide.

Officials said 35-year-old Debra Ana Jackson was found Monday in her front yard. She had been shot several times. Then on Tuesday, deputies found the body of Anthony Herriott Jr. a short distance away in a pond. Officials said it appeared to have been a case of domestic violence.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigators said the concern began when Jackson didn’t pick her kids up from school. She was later found at her home along Sherwood Lane. Initially it was thought she suffered a heart attack.

Matt Lykins with the sheriff’s office said the search for a suspect quickly revealed that a suspect could still be at the home.

“We were told there could be someone inside the residence at that time,” Lykins said. “We attempted to locate him in places where we known he had been.”

The SWAT Team was called out to clear the home, but found no sign of a gunman inside.

Herriott, Jackson’s ex-boyfriend who was living with her at the time, was quickly named as a person of interest.

Officials used land-search teams, K-9s and drones to scour the area in the search for Herriott. On Wednesday, one of the aerial units spotted a body in a nearby pond.

Lykins said that authorities found a gun nearby that they believe Herriott used in the shooting.

Deputies believe Harriot died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Someone gets caught up in the circle of domestic violence, and they continue in that circle, and they never break free from it,” Lykins said of the case.

Neighbors say they worry about Jackson’s children, and what happens next.

“My heart goes out to the children because now they’re stuck without a mom.” one neighbor said.

The sheriff’s office said if you find yourself in a domestic violence situation, there are people you can reach out to for help. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 and they can guide you from there.

Related: Deputies: Woman shot and killed in Lincoln County, another body found nearby

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.