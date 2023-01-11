PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Indianapolis fire sends man, 4 children into cardiac arrest

A 28-year-old man and four children were in cardiac arrest and hospitalized in critical condition, after an apartment fire on Monday. (WRTV/Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis apartment fire left a 28-year-old man and four children ages 1, 3, 12 and 14 unconscious, in cardiac arrest and hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said Tuesday.

Indianapolis firefighters performed CPR on the five victims and transported them to hospitals, Battalion Chief Rita Reith said.

The fire started on a couch late Monday in the apartment on the city’s far east side and was under control within a minute of firefighters’ arrival, Reith said.

Burning couches can emit dangerous chemicals, she said.

The victims may have been sleeping while the fire burned, Reith said.

“We are just hoping for the best, and hoping that these little ones and the adults that are in that apartment can survive what they dealt with tonight,” she said.

The 28-year-old is the father of the 1-year-old and 3-year-old girls, WISH-TV reported. The 14-year-old and 12-year-old are boys.

