Heavy rain, severe storms, damaging wind possible Thursday
It’ll be mostly cloudy and not quite as cold tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There will be a few clouds mixing in with sunshine today, but dry conditions will hold with afternoon readings inching up to the upper 50s to lower 60s.
- TODAY: Dry and mild, mixed clouds and sunshine
- THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Day, more rain
- MLK WEEKEND: Looks dry, chilly start, milder end
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ahead of our next cold front. We’ll probably start out mainly dry on Thursday, and afternoon readings will warm into the middle 60s before rain chances ramp up from west to east as the day wears on.
There will likely be a couple of heavier downpours, and even a few stronger thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening before the rain quickly clears out overnight.
The rain will end as snow in the mountains and there is the possibility it could accumulate in the highest elevations above 3,500 feet.
Friday will bring sunshine back with a chilly, gusty breeze and highs in the lower 50s.
The MLK holiday weekend looks to start dry and chilly with highs in the upper 40s Saturday, warming to the middle 50s Sunday and Monday with little chance for any rain.
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
