Heavy rain, severe storms, damaging wind possible Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There will be a few clouds mixing in with sunshine today, but dry conditions will hold with afternoon readings inching up to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

TODAY: Dry and mild, mixed clouds and sunshine

THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Day, more rain

MLK WEEKEND: Looks dry, chilly start, milder end

FIRST ALERT: Get set for a pretty nice day around the #CLT area. Mixed clouds & sun & unseasonably mild for the afternoon hours with readings topping out in the upper 50s to lower 60s for most neighborhoods east of the mountains. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/q6KKjjUgSO — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 11, 2023

It’ll be mostly cloudy and not quite as cold tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ahead of our next cold front. We’ll probably start out mainly dry on Thursday, and afternoon readings will warm into the middle 60s before rain chances ramp up from west to east as the day wears on.

There will likely be a couple of heavier downpours, and even a few stronger thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening before the rain quickly clears out overnight.

Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY around #CLT. We'll be tracking a line of showers & gusty thunderstorms late Thursday. Brief heavy downpours & perhaps a few severe storms with damaging wind gusts possible. There's a low-end #tornado risk in the Piedmont. #scwx #cltwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/yDEOQLZsSD — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 11, 2023

The rain will end as snow in the mountains and there is the possibility it could accumulate in the highest elevations above 3,500 feet.

FIRST ALERT: Following Thursday's stormy front, colder air will rush in, changing rain to snow in the mountains. Off & on snow showers & flurries will continue Friday & Friday night with the best chance for accumulation in elevations above 3,500 feet. #CLT #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/S0tGv0wLTY — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 11, 2023

Friday will bring sunshine back with a chilly, gusty breeze and highs in the lower 50s.

The MLK holiday weekend looks to start dry and chilly with highs in the upper 40s Saturday, warming to the middle 50s Sunday and Monday with little chance for any rain.

FIRST ALERT: Following Thursday evening's stormy cold front, Friday will be breezy & cold, but the holiday weekend will offer lots of sunshine around the #CLT region with readings improving to the seasonal 50s by Sunday, continuing Monday as well. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/Y7oOclicoX — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 11, 2023

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.