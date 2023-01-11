PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Day issued as rain, gusty storms likely Thursday

Rain and storm chances are the greatest in the second half of the day.
Today will feature increasing clouds and dry conditions with high temperatures near 60 degrees.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday as rain and gusty storms are likely on Thursday before colder temperatures and mountain snow wrap up the workweek.

  • Thursday: Heavy rain, strong storms 4-8 p.m.
  • Friday: Snow in the mountains, dry elsewhere.
  • Weekend: Dry, just colder!

Temperatures are warming up ahead of our next cold front. Highs topped out in the low 60s in Charlotte this afternoon and will be slow to drop through the 50s over the course of the evening hours.

Thursday's weather outlook
Thursday's weather outlook(WBTV First Alert Weather)

By Thursday morning, temperatures will only drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s across most of the area.

Although a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out during the first half of the day, the better rain and storm chances hold off until the afternoon and evening hours.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: As temperatures climb into the mid 60s Thursday afternoon, a line of storms will be approaching the area from the west. From about 4-8 p.m., anticipate this line to work from west to east through the area, leaving lingering showers in its wake by the late evening hours.

Our severe threat is low, but damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado or two will be possible (greatest risk in our southwest counties).

By Friday, the rain will be long gone, but northwest flow will allow for accumulating snowfall in the mountains! The best chance of seeing a couple inches of snow will be at and above 3,500 feet of elevation.

Winter-like temperatures return for the start of the weekend but will be short-lived, as we’re back to the low 60s by the middle of next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy a dry and mostly sunny weekend and MLK Day!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Kevin Turcios, Edwin Garica, Arturo Garcia, Miguel Portillo.
Victims identified in crash that killed 4 on I-85 near University City Blvd.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Deputies: Woman shot and killed in Lincoln County, another body found nearby
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
This comes just a few days after a bicyclist was also killed on this road.
CMPD: Woman waving knife struck and killed by car in Charlotte
The investigation into the death of Shanquella Robinson continues.
Shanquella Robinson investigation: When could it end? Where does it stand?

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day issued as rain, gusty storms likely Thursday
Severe storms with damaging wind gusts are possible on Thursday.
Rain, thunderstorms likely Thursday afternoon, evening
Al Conklin: Ski resorts to get best shot of snow so far this winter Friday
Al Conklin: Ski resorts to get best shot of snow so far this winter Friday
Rain, thunderstorms likely Thursday afternoon, evening