First Alert Weather Day issued as rain, gusty storms likely Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday as rain and gusty storms are likely on Thursday before colder temperatures and mountain snow wrap up the workweek.

Thursday: Heavy rain, strong storms 4-8 p.m.

Friday: Snow in the mountains, dry elsewhere.

Weekend: Dry, just colder!

Temperatures are warming up ahead of our next cold front. Highs topped out in the low 60s in Charlotte this afternoon and will be slow to drop through the 50s over the course of the evening hours.

Thursday's weather outlook (WBTV First Alert Weather)

By Thursday morning, temperatures will only drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s across most of the area.

Although a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out during the first half of the day, the better rain and storm chances hold off until the afternoon and evening hours.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: As temperatures climb into the mid 60s Thursday afternoon, a line of storms will be approaching the area from the west. From about 4-8 p.m., anticipate this line to work from west to east through the area, leaving lingering showers in its wake by the late evening hours.

Our severe threat is low, but damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado or two will be possible (greatest risk in our southwest counties).

By Friday, the rain will be long gone, but northwest flow will allow for accumulating snowfall in the mountains! The best chance of seeing a couple inches of snow will be at and above 3,500 feet of elevation.

Winter-like temperatures return for the start of the weekend but will be short-lived, as we’re back to the low 60s by the middle of next week.

Enjoy a dry and mostly sunny weekend and MLK Day!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

