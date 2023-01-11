PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert issued for possible rain, storms on Thursday

Tuesday early evening weather forecast
By Amy Sweezey
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After Tuesday morning’s fog lifted and freezing temperatures warmed, the afternoon was filled with sunshine sending temperatures into the upper 50s.

Overnight temperatures will drop again but not quite as cold as today.

We will wake up in the lower to middle 30s Wednesday morning with patchy frost possible.

A few more clouds build in Wednesday but with south winds and partial sunshine, temperatures will climb into the lower 60s, about 10 degrees warmer than normal.

Thursday will be warm, too, in the lower 60s, ahead of a strong cold front that arrives Thursday night. Showers and a few thunderstorms will accompany the front Thursday evening and move quickly east, exiting the area by early Friday morning.

Behind the front, much colder air pours in, dropping the weekend low temperatures into the mid-to-upper 20s. That cold air will also bring snow showers to the mountains on Friday and Saturday.

Have a great week!

