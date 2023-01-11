FAA lifts nationwide airline grounding following system outage
Passengers coming to Charlotte Douglas International Airport should check their flight status.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Federal Aviation Administration announced its ground stop for all domestic flights has been lifted Wednesday morning after its flight personnel alert system was not processing updates after an outage.
In a tweet, the FAA said normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following the overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system.
According to the FAA, it’s continuing to look into the cause of the initial problem.
Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said he has directed an after-action process to determine the root causes and recommend the next steps.
Charlotte Douglas International Airport’s flight tracker was showing departing flight delays Wednesday morning following the disruption.
According to FlightAware, there were approximately 206 delays at the airport as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, while 79 flights had been canceled.
The nationwide delay followed an FAA advisory that said its Notice to Air Missions system had “failed.” That system alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services.
FAA officials said all flights in the sky were safe to land, as pilots check the NOTAM system before they fly.
Officials said that there is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but President Joe Biden has directed the Department of Transportation to conduct a full investigation into the cause of the outage.
Due to a majority of flights at CLT Airport being operated by American Airlines, WBTV reached out to the airline about impacts to flights.
A spokesperson said:
“The Federal Aviation Administration is experiencing an outage with its NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system, which provides critical flight safety operational information. We are closely monitoring the situation, which impacts all airlines, and working with the FAA to minimize disruption to our operation and customers. We encourage customers to check aa.com for the latest flight information.”
Passengers coming to CLT Airport should check their flight status.
