FAA lifts nationwide airline grounding following system outage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Federal Aviation Administration announced its ground stop for all domestic flights has been lifted Wednesday morning after its flight personnel alert system was not processing updates after an outage.

In a tweet, the FAA said normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following the overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system.

Update 5: Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted.



We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

According to the FAA, it’s continuing to look into the cause of the initial problem.

Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said he has directed an after-action process to determine the root causes and recommend the next steps.

FAA has determined that the safety system affected by the overnight outage is fully restored, and the nationwide ground stop will be lifted effective immediately. I have directed an after-action process to determine root causes and recommend next steps. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) January 11, 2023

Charlotte Douglas International Airport’s flight tracker was showing departing flight delays Wednesday morning following the disruption.

According to FlightAware, there were approximately 206 delays at the airport as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, while 79 flights had been canceled.

Boards at Charlotte Douglas International Airport were showing flight cancellations Wednesday morning amidst an FAA system outage that impacted flights nationwide. (Source: WBTV)

The nationwide delay followed an FAA advisory that said its Notice to Air Missions system had “failed.” That system alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services.

FAA officials said all flights in the sky were safe to land, as pilots check the NOTAM system before they fly.

All flights currently in the sky are safe to land. Pilots check the NOTAM system before they fly. A Notice to Air Missions alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

Officials said that there is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but President Joe Biden has directed the Department of Transportation to conduct a full investigation into the cause of the outage.

The President has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) January 11, 2023

Due to a majority of flights at CLT Airport being operated by American Airlines, WBTV reached out to the airline about impacts to flights.

A spokesperson said:

“The Federal Aviation Administration is experiencing an outage with its NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system, which provides critical flight safety operational information. We are closely monitoring the situation, which impacts all airlines, and working with the FAA to minimize disruption to our operation and customers. We encourage customers to check aa.com for the latest flight information.”

Passengers coming to CLT Airport should check their flight status.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this story and other breaking news as they come in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.