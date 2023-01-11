PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

FAA lifts nationwide airline grounding following system outage

Passengers coming to Charlotte Douglas International Airport should check their flight status.
The FAA said normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following the overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Federal Aviation Administration announced its ground stop for all domestic flights has been lifted Wednesday morning after its flight personnel alert system was not processing updates after an outage.

In a tweet, the FAA said normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following the overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system.

According to the FAA, it’s continuing to look into the cause of the initial problem.

Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said he has directed an after-action process to determine the root causes and recommend the next steps.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport’s flight tracker was showing departing flight delays Wednesday morning following the disruption.

According to FlightAware, there were approximately 206 delays at the airport as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, while 79 flights had been canceled.

Boards at Charlotte Douglas International Airport were showing flight cancellations Wednesday...
Boards at Charlotte Douglas International Airport were showing flight cancellations Wednesday morning amidst an FAA system outage that impacted flights nationwide.(Source: WBTV)

The nationwide delay followed an FAA advisory that said its Notice to Air Missions system had “failed.” That system alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services.

FAA officials said all flights in the sky were safe to land, as pilots check the NOTAM system before they fly.

Officials said that there is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but President Joe Biden has directed the Department of Transportation to conduct a full investigation into the cause of the outage.

Due to a majority of flights at CLT Airport being operated by American Airlines, WBTV reached out to the airline about impacts to flights.

A spokesperson said:

“The Federal Aviation Administration is experiencing an outage with its NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system, which provides critical flight safety operational information. We are closely monitoring the situation, which impacts all airlines, and working with the FAA to minimize disruption to our operation and customers. We encourage customers to check aa.com for the latest flight information.”

Passengers coming to CLT Airport should check their flight status.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this story and other breaking news as they come in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-85 near University City Blvd shut down after fatal car fire
Victims identified in crash that killed 4 on I-85 near University City Blvd.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Deputies: Woman shot and killed in Lincoln County, another body found nearby
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
This comes just a few days after a bicyclist was also killed on this road.
CMPD: Woman waving knife struck and killed by car in Charlotte
Kristie Crowder
Friend remembers Kristie Crowder, bicyclist who lost her life in crash Friday

Latest News

All domestic flights at CLT Airport paused due to FAA system outage
FAA lifts nationwide airline grounding following system outage
FAA lifts nationwide airline grounding following system outage
The 3rd annual Mount Afton involves a running, rucking, walking challenge on Jan. 14th from...
Mount Afton Challenge for Mental Health and Suicide prevention to be held Saturday in Cabarrus Co.
The event will be held at the Laureate Center in Kannapolis.
Cabarrus Health Alliance to host CHAsm summit 3/24, registration now open