Eric Church bringing ‘Outsiders Revival’ tour to Charlotte

It’s not the only stop in the Carolinas for the Caldwell County native.
Eric Church will perform at Charlotte's PNC Music Pavilion in the fall.
Eric Church will perform at Charlotte's PNC Music Pavilion in the fall.(Source: Eric Church / YouTube)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Eric Church will be coming to Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion this fall as part of his “Outsider Revivals” tour.

The country star will be joined by Whiskey Myers for the Charlotte show, which is scheduled for Sept. 23, 2023.

Church will also play Charleston’s Credit One Stadium on June 30, and the Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh on Aug. 4.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.

