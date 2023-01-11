PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Disney celebrates 100 years with new enhancements coming to parks

In the coming months, pass holders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m....
In the coming months, pass holders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m. without a reservation.(Anna Fox / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Walt Disney Company is celebrating 100 years with new enhancements at its theme parks.

At California’s Disneyland, guests with Magic Key passes or Park Hopper tickets will be able to go between the resort’s two parks starting at 11 a.m., two hours earlier than before.

All ticketed guests will soon be able to download all Photopass or attraction photos for free on the Disneyland app.

The park is also adding more lower-priced tickets throughout the year.

Meanwhile, at Walt Disney World in Florida, free self-parking is coming back to resort hotels, which could save guests between $15 and $25 a night.

In the coming months, passholders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m. without a reservation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-85 near University City Blvd shut down after fatal car fire
Victims identified in crash that killed 4 on I-85 near University City Blvd.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Deputies: Woman shot and killed in Lincoln County, another body found nearby
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
This comes just a few days after a bicyclist was also killed on this road.
CMPD: Woman waving knife struck and killed by car in Charlotte
Kristie Crowder
Friend remembers Kristie Crowder, bicyclist who lost her life in crash Friday

Latest News

Psychologists are sounding the alarm about TikTok and its impact on mental health in teens.
Experts raise alarm over TikTok’s impact on mental health
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Jill Biden to have surgery to remove lesion above right eye
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
FAA lifts grounding order for US flights
One of the Republican-led House's first tasks was to vote against new IRS funds.
House votes to rescind IRS funding boost