Deputies discover body near Catawba County intersection, officials say

Officials said the body belongs to a middle-aged woman.
Investigators are working to identify a woman found dead off of Plateau Road in Newton.
Investigators are working to identify a woman found dead off of Plateau Road in Newton.(MGN ONLINE)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies discovered a female body near a Catawba County intersection of Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby notified authorities of the body located at the edge of the woods near the intersection of Plateau Road and Trail Winds Street in Newton, right near Fred T. Foard High School.

Deputies responded to the scene and located the woman’s body.

Officials have not yet identified the woman, and said there was no identification on the body.

An autopsy will be performed to determine her cause of death.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 828-464-5241.

