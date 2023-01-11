PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Contingency plan released in the event of a CATS bus operators strike

A strike would not affect rail or paratransit customers because those operators are city employees.
More than 30,000 people rely on buses every day.
By WBTV Web Staff and Mary Calkins
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:16 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Contingency plans are being formed in the event employees with the Charlotte Area Transit System decide to strike.

More than 30,000 people rely on buses every day, and now officials with the company that runs the CATS bus system is responding to the union vote to authorize a strike.

Related: After failed negotiations, CATS bus drivers vote to strike

That vote happened on Saturday, but it doesn’t mean the strike is immediate. It can’t happen until 30 days after SMART Union, the union that CATS operators are part of, files some paperwork.

The vote comes after three rejected labor contracts. CATS operators say they’ve had issues with pay, health insurance, and safety.

Related: Charlotte bus operators claim unsafe environment. The data agrees

RATP Dev USA, the organization that runs the bus system, says it’s disappointed by the strike vote.

“We have been and continue to negotiate in good faith with the union to resolve this as quickly as possible. RATP Dev USA has submitted a contingency plan to the City and will do all we can to keep buses on the road should a strike occur,” a statement from the organization said.

The contingency plan has different tiers, with how many drivers failing to show up determining which routes - and how many - are cut.

CATS has three service scenarios to keep service running to the high ridership routes. Transit system officials said they will communicate service changes in real-time through their websites and apps.

They say the routes cut will be determined based on ridership, and routes that serve crucial destinations like healthcare facilities. A driver shortage would suspend all express routes.

It’s worth noting again that the vote to strike only means a strike could happen if the ongoing negotiations continue to fail.

A strike would not affect rail or paratransit customers because those operators are city employees.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

