AP source: Panthers to interview Reich, interested in Moore

By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are interviewing former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and have requested permission to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team does not release details of its coaching search.

Panthers owner David Tepper appears to have locked in on candidates with offensive backgrounds if he doesn’t retain this season’s interim head coach, Steve Wilks.

On Tuesday, the Panthers requested permission to interview four other NFL offensive coordinators for their head coaching vacancy: Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen, Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey, Detroit’s Ben Johnson and the New York Giants’ Mike Kafka, a person familiar with the situation told the AP.

Along with former Detroit Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell, who interviewed with the team on Monday, that brings to seven the number of coaches with offensive backgrounds the Panthers have shown interest in or spoken with.

Wilks, who was 6-6 as Carolina’s interim head coach this season, has a defensive background.

Wilks interviewed for the job on Tuesday.

Reich was the starting quarterback for the Panthers’ inaugural regular-season game in 1995 and kept the seat warm until first-round draft pick Kerry Collins was ready to take over as the full-time starter.

Reich spent 4 1/2 seasons as the Colts’ head coach, amassing a 40-33-1 record before being fired this season after Indianapolis stumbled to a 3-5-1 start. The Colts reached the playoffs twice during his tenure, winning one game.

The Cowboys finished 11th in offense and fourth in points scored during the regular season this year under Moore.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

