All domestic flights at CLT Airport paused due to FAA system outage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered airlines to pause all domestic flights Wednesday morning amidst its flight personnel alert system not processing updates after an outage.

In a tweet, the FAA said all departures are delayed until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Update 3: The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.⁰⁰The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

Charlotte Douglas International Airport’s flight tracker was showing departing flight delays across the board.

In an advisory, the FAA said its Notice to Air Missions system had “failed.” That system alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services.

There was no immediate estimate for when it would be back, and the FAA says it’s working to restore the system.

Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.

Due to a majority of flights at CLT Airport being operated by American Airlines, WBTV has reached out to the airline about possible impacts to flights.

A spokesperson said:

“The Federal Aviation Administration is experiencing an outage with its NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system, which provides critical flight safety operational information. We are closely monitoring the situation, which impacts all airlines, and working with the FAA to minimize disruption to our operation and customers. We encourage customers to check aa.com for the latest flight information.”

Passengers coming to CLT Airport should check their flight status.

