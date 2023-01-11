PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Al Conklin: Ski resorts to get best shot of snow so far this winter Friday

Hit the slopes!
Abby Theodros talked with Talia Freeman of Beech Mountain.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - MLK Day weekend is ahead of us! The potential for several inches of snow is headed to the mountains.

If you are looking to get out of town and take a short trip up to the slopes, WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says this weekend is looking good for North Carolina ski resorts.

When asked about what the higher elevations can expect, Conklin said those areas could see three inches of snow or more.

Be sure to download the free WBTV First Alert Weather app before you head out! Track current and future conditions for your location wherever you go.

Planning on staying in town?

Here are the weather conditions that you can expect in the Charlotte area for the rest of the week:

It’ll be mostly cloudy and not quite as cold tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

