Uber driver injured in Charlotte shooting, robbery

Police reports show a minor was also in the car.
An Uber driver was shot and robbed Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed.
An Uber driver was shot and robbed Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed.(Jackson David from Pexels via Canva)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Uber driver was shot and robbed Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed.

The shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. along the 3500 block of Cypress Pond Drive.

According to police reports, the driver and a minor were in the car together along with the suspect, who began shooting into the car. Reports say the driver was struck in the back during the shooting.

The victims then drove to another location, where the suspect stole one of their wallets before fleeing.

“What this driver went through is horrifying. We’ve been in touch with him to offer our support and our thoughts are with him as he recovers. We stand ready to support law enforcement with their investigation,” and Uber spokesperson said in a statement issued to WBTV.

The police report listed the driver as being treated for serious injuries.

No arrests have been confirmed yet by WBTV.

