The Town of Harrisburg welcomes new councilman, Mike Thevenin

Thevenin has lived in Harrisburg since 1993. He has deep roots in Harrisburg, where he and his...
Thevenin has lived in Harrisburg since 1993. He has deep roots in Harrisburg, where he and his wife, Shelli, raised their two daughters(Town of Harrisburg)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Harrisburg Town Council had a vacant position due to the former Councilwoman, Diamond Staton-William’s, appointment to the State House.

The Town of Harrisburg advertised the vacant position on the Town’s website, and letters of interest were sent in by four candidates to the Mayor, Jennifer Teague, and Town Manager, Rob Donham. After consideration, the Harrisburg Town Council voted to appoint long-time Harrisburg resident Mike Thevenin to the vacant position. Thevenin was sworn in during the January Council Meeting on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Thevenin has lived in Harrisburg since 1993. He has deep roots in Harrisburg, where he and his wife, Shelli, raised their two daughters. Mike is dedicated to his community and has served as a local pastor for the last 10 years. Mike is passionate about serving the Harrisburg community and has recently done so by volunteering on the Harrisburg Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

Mike shared, “Over the past seven or eight years, I have felt an urgency to stay informed on the direction of the Town and believe that all residents should take a special interest in what is happening around them….As a member of Harrisburg Town Council, I will do my very best to serve the citizens of the Town that I dearly love.”

