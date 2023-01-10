PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Statesville man held on $500K bond after gun sale turns into armed robbery

Deputies say the man fired into the seller’s home, which was occupied.
Daniel Scott Miller Jr.
Daniel Scott Miller Jr.(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old is behind bars after allegedly robbing a man during an attempted gun purchase and shooting at his home in Statesville.

Deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office were called Dec. 31 to a home off Fonda Road. When they arrived, a man told them he was robbed there at gunpoint the previous day and identified the suspect as Daniel Scott Miller Jr.

The victim was trying to sell a gun online and made arrangements for Miller to come to his house to finish the sale, detectives said.

Miller parked at the end of the driveway and walked down to meet the man in a carport area by the home. Detectives say Miller then took the man’s gun, pulled out another gun and pointed it at him and ran back to his car at the top of the driveway.

Detectives also said that he shot at the house multiple times and while it was occupied, no one was hurt.

He was found shortly thereafter and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony discharge of a weapon into occupied property, felony conspiracy and felony robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Miller was given a $500,000 bond.

Read also: Man arrested, facing murder charge after Statesville shooting victim dies

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Deputies: Woman shot and killed in Lincoln County
Vatara Lachelle Lee
Woman arrested, accused of stealing man’s ashes from suitcase at Charlotte Douglas Airport
Charlotte cyclists ask for safety improvements following crash near Plaza Midwood
Bicyclist struck by car near Plaza Midwood has died, police confirm
Sunday marks the 20th anniversary of the tragic plane crash at Charlotte-Douglas International...
20 Years Later: Remembering the tragic Air Midwest Flight 5481 crash in Charlotte

Latest News

An Uber driver was shot and robbed Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed.
Uber driver injured in Charlotte shooting, robbery
An out-of-county law enforcement chase ended in a crash on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.
Two hurt after chase ends in crash on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte
Breaking News
Pedestrian struck, killed on The Plaza in Charlotte
Three Rivers Land Trust will use the grant to start a Farmland Protection Fund to protect...
Salisbury-based Three rivers Land Trust wins $75,000 grant from Chick-fil-A