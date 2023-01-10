Statesville man held on $500K bond after gun sale turns into armed robbery

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old is behind bars after allegedly robbing a man during an attempted gun purchase and shooting at his home in Statesville.

Deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office were called Dec. 31 to a home off Fonda Road. When they arrived, a man told them he was robbed there at gunpoint the previous day and identified the suspect as Daniel Scott Miller Jr.

The victim was trying to sell a gun online and made arrangements for Miller to come to his house to finish the sale, detectives said.

Miller parked at the end of the driveway and walked down to meet the man in a carport area by the home. Detectives say Miller then took the man’s gun, pulled out another gun and pointed it at him and ran back to his car at the top of the driveway.

Detectives also said that he shot at the house multiple times and while it was occupied, no one was hurt.

He was found shortly thereafter and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony discharge of a weapon into occupied property, felony conspiracy and felony robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Miller was given a $500,000 bond.

