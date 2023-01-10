Some Livingstone College students upset at lack of hot water, other issues with campus life

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Some freshmen students at Livingstone College in Salisbury say they got more than a cold shoulder when they returned to their dorm after the Christmas break. There was no hot water, and they’ve had to go to other dorms to shower or wash clothes, and they said they didn’t think the problem was being addressed.

A group of freshmen from Goler Hall at Livingstone College wanted their voices heard about issues they say are creating a difficult life on campus.

“We pay all this money to go to school, but where’s the money going because we keep having all these issues,” said Amani. “Now that we’re coming back from break, we don’t have any hot water. We are forced to go to another dorm room and take a shower and then walk back to put our clothes on.”

Another student said she’s fortunate she has family in Salisbury so she can go to their house to wash and dry her clothes.

“The dryers and stuff don’t work anyway, so I just got all my clothes in a basket,” the student said. “Good thing I’m from here because I can just go to my momma’s house and wash it and stuff like that.”

The students said they didn’t think the administration was listening to them or trying to fix the problem, so we took their concerns to the top.

“The boiler went out. Unfortunately with a building that old, that large, you can’t go to Lowe’s or Home Depot to replace a water heater, it’s a commercial boiler,” said Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis.

He says the school offered options for the students, including going to another dorm to shower, temporarily moving out of Goler Hall, or permanently leaving the dorm.

“That’s being responsive, but being responsible is this that we made sure that we met with the women in that residence hall to let them know that we have three of the best options possible,” Davis said.

The school also placed an order for a new hot water heater for Goler Hall. That item was delivered to the dorm on Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re hoping this can be rectified in the 24-48 hours. It could be longer because it might not work, but please no that we are being responsive and responsible,” Davis said.

The students said o Tuesday afternoon that they aren’t satisfied yet. They point to other issues like mold in rooms and say more needs to be done.

Dr. Davis points out that the dorm is more than 100 years old with an infrastructure that’s 24 years old. He says the school is working to fix these issues.

“When you have crumbling infrastructure, it’s just a matter of time before something else breaks down,” Davis said.

Dr. Davis pointed out that 97% of students require federal financial aid to attend Livingstone. He said he would use this opportunity for alumni and friends to make contributions to the school specifically to help with infrastructure repairs.

