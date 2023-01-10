PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Salisbury-based Three rivers Land Trust wins $75,000 grant from Chick-fil-A

By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Today, Chick-fil-A announced in a news release that Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust has been named a 2023 True Inspiration Award grant recipient and will receive $75,000 to support their “remarkable work in the community.” Three Rivers Land Trust is one of 46 winners nationwide, which are collectively receiving $5 million in grants.

Three Rivers Land Trust will use the grant to start a Farmland Protection Fund to protect fertile farmland and its natural resources helping to meet increasing demand for food needs from a growing population. The Fund will also aim to preserve the heritage and legacy of agriculture on the farmlands within North Carolina’s central Piedmont and Sandhills. Furthermore, it will promote economic development through supporting farming communities and the local businesses which support those farms.

“Through our True Inspiration Awards grant program, Chick-fil-A helps empower local nonprofits that are leading positive change and creating tangible impact throughout the communities they serve,” said Brent Fielder, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc. “This year, we added a new grant category – Caring for our Planet – to help support additional nonprofits that act as good stewards of the planet we share. It is our pleasure to invest in the growth and legacy of all our 2023 recipient organizations throughout the U.S.”

The True Inspiration Awards program was established in 2015 to carry on Chick-fil-A Founder S. Truett Cathy’s legacy of generosity and community service. Since that time, 250 grants have been distributed to organizations located across 36 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada, impacting more than 3.5 million people. Individual grants range from $30,000 to $350,000.

To be selected for a grant, an organization must work to address key issues that align with Chick-fil-A’s corporate social responsibility priorities: Caring for People, Caring for Others through Food, Caring for our Communities and Caring for our Planet.

