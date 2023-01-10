Run Jen Run 5K & Festival: Register to be a part of this year’s event

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
It’s all happening February 25, 2023 in Charlotte.
This picture was taken at her 1st annual “Run Jen Run” 5k in 2013.
By Matthew Chandler
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Run Jen Run 5K & Festival is back! WBTV is proud to be the media partner again of this great event helping to raise breast cancer awareness.

Your participation helps raise critical funds for Go Jen Go’s Grants program helping local breast cancer patients.

Go Jen Go Foundation provides financial support totaling over $135,000 each year to women and men fighting breast cancer all over the Charlotte area, according to their mission.

What? 11th Annual Run Jen Run 5K & Festival

When? February 25, 2023

Where? Symphony Park at 4400 Sharon Rd in Charlotte

You can be a part of this year’s event. Registration is happening now! Sign up here and learn more about how you can make an impact.

You can even create your own team and help raise funds so that Go Jen Go Foundation can assist eligible breast cancer patients as soon as possible.

