PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rowan County, Macy’s Inc. earn CiCi Award for community impact

Macy’s, Inc. is one of 15 companies to claim a 2023 CiCi Award from Trade & Industry Development magazine
Photos within the release courtesy of Miller Davis, Inc. taken at the groundbreaking event on...
Photos within the release courtesy of Miller Davis, Inc. taken at the groundbreaking event on April 28, 2022.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - According to a news release, Trade & Industry Development, a leading business magazine for C-suite executives, corporate real estate professionals and site consultants, has selected Rowan County and Macy’s Inc. as 2023 CiCi Award winners.

CiCi Awards, short for Corporate Investment and Community Impact, recognize that the location of a new facility or the expansion of an existing one can have a profoundly positive effect on a community, even if the investment is modest. For the 17th annual CiCi Awards, Trade & Industry Development is recognizing 15 projects announced in 2022 that demonstrate how site selection can make a large difference in a community, providing jobs and opportunities.

Macy’s, Inc. is a record-breaking project for Rowan County and the Town of China Grove which will change the trajectory of the community. Macy’s, Inc. is building a 1.4 million square foot distribution center, creating 2,800 jobs and investing $584.3 million.

When fully operational, the China Grove Fulfillment Center will account for nearly 30% of Macy’s, Inc.’s digital supply chain capacity and serve customers nationwide. The facility will be equipped with new automation technology to increase capacity and productivity to help drive profitable digital sales growth. This new automation includes an advanced goods-to-person and pocket sorter system that will help modernize the retailer’s supply chain by moving merchandise with greater speed and accuracy.

With a population of just 4,434 residents in China Grove, the creation of 2,800 new jobs by Macy’s, Inc. will completely transform the town, county, and Charlotte region. “This is a great honor for the Town of China Grove and we have enjoyed welcoming Macy’s, Inc. to come grow with us,” said China Grove Mayor Charles Seaford. “Like China Grove, Macy’s, Inc. is an original. Through teamwork and partnership, we can both thrive and become stronger together.”

The Macy’s job announcement is the biggest in Rowan County history, surpassing the 1,200 jobs announced by Chewy just three years prior.

With an average wage above $18 per hour, Macy’s is expected to invest more than $100 million in annual payroll to its employees in China Grove. This will provide a living wage for thousands in a county that has a poverty level higher than the state average.

Nominated for the award by the Rowan EDC, Rowan County and Macy’s, Inc. are the only CiCi Award for Community Impact winners from the state of North Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Deputies: Woman shot and killed in Lincoln County
Vatara Lachelle Lee
Woman arrested, accused of stealing man’s ashes from suitcase at Charlotte Douglas Airport
Sunday marks the 20th anniversary of the tragic plane crash at Charlotte-Douglas International...
20 Years Later: Remembering the tragic Air Midwest Flight 5481 crash in Charlotte
Charlotte cyclists ask for safety improvements following crash near Plaza Midwood
Bicyclist struck by car near Plaza Midwood has died, police confirm

Latest News

A native of North Carolina, Parese graduated from Appalachian State University in 2016 with a...
Kristina Parese joins Explore Cabarrus as Social Media Manager
Buddy Poole may need to rewrap his car with the new 101.7 FM dial position.
Rowan Co. radio station moving to new spot on the dial
State Sen. Carl Ford, State Rep. Harry Warren, State Rep. Julia Howard and new State Rep. Kevin...
Rowan Chamber to host state legislative breakfast
The announcement of the building of the Macy's facility in China Grove topped the chart.
Rowan EDC compiles county’s 10 biggest economic development stories of 2022