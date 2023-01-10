PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
FIRST ALERT: Rain, severe storms still possible Thursday

Another pleasant afternoon is on the way with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s.
Wednesday will be warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s and increasing clouds by the end of the day.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry and mild conditions continue through Wednesday with rain and thunderstorms moving in Thursday.

  • Through Wednesday: Mostly sunny, dry, and mild
  • First Alert Weather Day Thursday: evening rain, storms
  • Friday: Mountain snow, dry for Charlotte

During the day Thursday, spotty showers will be possible with overcast skies and high temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Rain with thunderstorms will move in alongside a cold front Thursday evening/night with strong wind gusts upwards of 25 to 30 mph. Rainfall totals will range from half an inch to an inch or more.

By early Friday morning, the rain will have exited and temperatures will fall behind the front. Snow is expected in the mountains behind this front through early Saturday morning. High temperatures for Friday in Charlotte will be in the lower 50s.

Saturday morning will be a freezing start in the upper 20s followed by sunshine and an afternoon high of 49 degrees. Sunday and MLK Monday will feature more sun and dry weather with high temperatures in the middle 50s.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

