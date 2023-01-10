PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Porch pirate wears women’s underwear as a ‘questionably effective mask,’ police say

In surveillance photos shared by the Tulsa Police Department, a man is seen wearing a red...
In surveillance photos shared by the Tulsa Police Department, a man is seen wearing a red women’s thong over his head, which only partially obstructs the view of his face.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A porch pirate in Tulsa was caught on camera Friday wearing what police described as an “unusual and questionably effective mask” – women’s underwear.

In surveillance photos shared by the Tulsa Police Department, a man is seen wearing a red women’s thong over his head, which only partially obstructs the view of his face. He is seen carrying a large package from the front door of a home.

Police said officers recognized the suspect from previous porch pirate cases and identified him as Spencer Gougler.

Spencer Gougler is charged with five counts of larceny, knowingly concealing stolen property,...
Spencer Gougler is charged with five counts of larceny, knowingly concealing stolen property, and grand larceny.(Tulsa Police Department)

Officers found Gougler at his residence, where he eventually was arrested.

Gougler is charged with five counts of larceny, knowingly concealing stolen property and grand larceny.

According to jail records, he was released on bond. He is expected in court on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Deputies: Woman shot and killed in Lincoln County
Charlotte cyclists ask for safety improvements following crash near Plaza Midwood
Bicyclist struck by car near Plaza Midwood has died, police confirm
Vatara Lachelle Lee
Woman arrested, accused of stealing man’s ashes from suitcase at Charlotte Douglas Airport
Sunday marks the 20th anniversary of the tragic plane crash at Charlotte-Douglas International...
20 Years Later: Remembering the tragic Air Midwest Flight 5481 crash in Charlotte

Latest News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday in Mexico...
Biden, Trudeau talk Haiti, trade at Mexico City summit
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the PACT Act, which helps veterans get screened for...
GOP requests intel ‘damage assessment’ of Biden documents
FILE - Patriot missiles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka,...
Ukrainian troops to train on Patriot system in Oklahoma
Traffic is seen as the U.S. Freeway 101 is closed near Montecito, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2023....
US study: One year of road crashes cost society $340 billion