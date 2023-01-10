Pedestrian struck, killed on The Plaza in Charlotte
No other information was immediately available.
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a deadly collision Tuesday morning in Charlotte.
Medic confirmed that one pedestrian was pronounced dead after being struck on The Plaza.
