Panthers request interviews with 4 coordinators

FILE - Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey looks on prior to an NFL football game,...
FILE - Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey looks on prior to an NFL football game, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview four different NFL offensive coordinators for their head coaching vacancy, including Dorsey, Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen, Detroit’s Ben Johnson and New York Giants’ Mike Kafka, according to a person familiar with the situation. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett, File)(Bryan Bennett | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers coaching search is in full swing.

The Panthers have requested permission to interview four different NFL offensive coordinators for their head coaching vacancy, including Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey, Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen, Detroit’s Ben Johnson and the New York Giants’ Mike Kafka, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The team also conducted an interview with former Indianapolis Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell on Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday as the team does not release details of its coaching search.

Panthers owner David Tepper is exploring his options while determining whether to promote interim head coach Steve Wilks to the full-time coach or hire from outside the organization.

Wilks finished 6-6 as the team’s interim head coach and is expected to meet with Tepper this week for his own interview.

