Panthers request interviews with 4 coordinators

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers coaching search is in full swing.

The Panthers have requested permission to interview four different NFL offensive coordinators for their head coaching vacancy, including Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey, Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen, Detroit’s Ben Johnson and the New York Giants’ Mike Kafka, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The team also conducted an interview with former Indianapolis Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell on Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday as the team does not release details of its coaching search.

Panthers owner David Tepper is exploring his options while determining whether to promote interim head coach Steve Wilks to the full-time coach or hire from outside the organization.

Wilks finished 6-6 as the team’s interim head coach and is expected to meet with Tepper this week for his own interview.

Related: Panthers GM: Coaching search won’t include ‘large group’

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.