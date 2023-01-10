PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Lancaster County deputies searching for armed and dangerous murder suspect

Corey Devonta Baker Jr.
Corey Devonta Baker Jr.(Lancaster Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in a homicide that took place on Jan. 4 in Lancaster.

Deputies have issued arrest warrants for 24-year-old Corey (CJ) Devonta Baker, Jr. in connection with the murder of 53-year-old Gene White.

White was found dead with two gunshot wounds in an outbuilding at his home off John Street on Wednesday around 8 p.m.

Previous Coverage: Deputies searching for men accused of shooting, killing Lancaster, S.C. man

Baker Jr. is being charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies have entered Baker into the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person. He is approximately six feet tall and weighs just over 200 pounds.

Baker is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

“This investigation has been running full steam since last week,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Our investigators have worked through lots of information to identify Baker and are being assisted by several other agencies in searching for him. We need to find and arrest Baker as soon as possible. I encourage anyone with information that will assist us in locating Baker to immediately contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office or dial 911 in your local jurisdiction.”

