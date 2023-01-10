PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Kristina Parese joins Explore Cabarrus as Social Media Manager

By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes Kristina Parese as Social Media Manager. In this role, Parese supports the CVB’s marketing department by managing the Bureau’s social media channels and driving digital marketing programs.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kristina to our marketing team as we continue to expand and enrich the ways that we connect with our online community and build awareness of this destination and its hospitality partners,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter.

Parese joins Explore Cabarrus with marketing experience in content creation, graphic design, social media management and more. She most recently served as Marketing Manager for Bevana and co-founded Mountains 2 Coast Marketing where she developed and executed marketing strategies, planned client events, and managed on-site event activations. Her experience also includes marketing roles with companies such as agency RingoFire, MyWorkChoice, Salsarita’s, and Edison Nation as well as internships with the High Country Grizzlies, AXA, and Clarke Allen Events.

A native of North Carolina, Parese graduated from Appalachian State University in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in Communication.

To connect with the Cabarrus County CVB on social media, follow @ExploreCabarrus and use #ExploreCabarrus

