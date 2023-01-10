I-85 near University City Blvd shut down after fatal car fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All I-85 southbound lanes are shut down after Medic says four people were killed in a vehicle crash/fire late Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place on I-85 south near Mile Marker 43 near University City Boulevard around 4:40 p.m.

The lanes are closed near Exit 46. For a detour, take Exit 45-B onto WT Harris Blvd East for a half mile then turn right. Continue on US 29 South for 1.5 miles then turn left. Use the “I-85 Connector” to reaccess I-85.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say to expect significant delays on secondary roads in the area.

