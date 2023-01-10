PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

I-85 near University City Blvd shut down after fatal car fire

The road is closed near Exit 46.
The incident took place on I-85 south near Mile Marker 43 near University City Boulevard around 4:40 p.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All I-85 southbound lanes are shut down after Medic says four people were killed in a vehicle crash/fire late Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place on I-85 south near Mile Marker 43 near University City Boulevard around 4:40 p.m.

The lanes are closed near Exit 46. For a detour, take Exit 45-B onto WT Harris Blvd East for a half mile then turn right. Continue on US 29 South for 1.5 miles then turn left. Use the “I-85 Connector” to reaccess I-85.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say to expect significant delays on secondary roads in the area.

Follow the WBTV News App for the latest updates.

Also Read: CMPD: Woman waving knife struck and killed by car in Charlotte

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Deputies: Woman shot and killed in Lincoln County, another body found nearby
Charlotte cyclists ask for safety improvements following crash near Plaza Midwood
Bicyclist struck by car near Plaza Midwood has died, police confirm
Vatara Lachelle Lee
Woman arrested, accused of stealing man’s ashes from suitcase at Charlotte Douglas Airport
Kristie Crowder
Friend remembers Kristie Crowder, bicyclist who lost her life in crash Friday

Latest News

BREAKING: I-85 near University City Blvd shut down after fatal car fire
I-85 near University City Blvd shut down after fatal car fire
I-85 near University City Blvd shut down after fatal car fire
Corey Devonta Baker Jr.
Lancaster County deputies searching for armed and dangerous murder suspect
Dr. Anthony J. Davis, Livingstone College President, with a new hot water heater delivered to...
Some Livingstone College students upset at lack of hot water, other issues with campus life