I-85 near University City Blvd reopens after crash that killed 4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All I-85 southbound lanes have reopened after Medic says four people were killed in a vehicle crash/fire late Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place on I-85 south near Mile Marker 43 near University City Boulevard around 4:40 p.m.

The lanes were closed near Exit 46 and reopened around 10:15 p.m. The best routes around the wreck would be taking WT Harris Blvd. to N. Tryon St., to the 85 Connector, or WT Harris to Mallard Creek Rd, to N. Graham Street to I-85.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say to expect significant delays on secondary roads in the area.

