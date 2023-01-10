PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
I-85 near University City Blvd reopens after crash that killed 4

The road is closed near Exit 46.
The incident took place on I-85 south near Mile Marker 43 near University City Boulevard around 4:40 p.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All I-85 southbound lanes have reopened after Medic says four people were killed in a vehicle crash/fire late Tuesday afternoon.

The lanes were closed near Exit 46 and reopened around 10:15 p.m. The best routes around the wreck would be taking WT Harris Blvd. to N. Tryon St., to the 85 Connector, or WT Harris to Mallard Creek Rd, to N. Graham Street to I-85.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say to expect significant delays on secondary roads in the area.

Also Read: CMPD: Woman waving knife struck and killed by car in Charlotte

