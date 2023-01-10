High speed pursuit leads to wreck, charges for Charlotte man

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man crashed his motorcycle after reaching speeds of more than 150 miles-an-hour on I-85 after he was being pursued by deputies, according to Rowan Co. deputies.

According to the report, Christopher Serrano, 29, was spotted speeding and weaving through traffic on the interstate while driving his Suzuki GSX 1300R Hayabusa motorcycle on Saturday.

Deputies began pursuing Serrano, but then called off the pursuit as the motorcycle reached the high speeds near mile marker 77.

Moments later deputies say they received a report that the motorcycle had crashed near the off-ramp by Long Ferry Road at mile marker 81.

Deputies responding to the scene found the motorcycle, but not Serrano. A few minutes later a man matching Serrano’s description was spotted at the 7-Eleven on Long Ferry Road.

Serrano was arrested, charged with felony flee to elude arrest. Bond was set at $25,000. Serrano is due in court on January 25.

