PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

High speed pursuit leads to wreck, charges for Charlotte man

Pursuit called off when speeds reached in excess of 150 miles-an-hour
Christopher Serrano, 29, was charged and is being held under a bond of $25,000.
Christopher Serrano, 29, was charged and is being held under a bond of $25,000.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man crashed his motorcycle after reaching speeds of more than 150 miles-an-hour on I-85 after he was being pursued by deputies, according to Rowan Co. deputies.

According to the report, Christopher Serrano, 29, was spotted speeding and weaving through traffic on the interstate while driving his Suzuki GSX 1300R Hayabusa motorcycle on Saturday.

Deputies began pursuing Serrano, but then called off the pursuit as the motorcycle reached the high speeds near mile marker 77.

Moments later deputies say they received a report that the motorcycle had crashed near the off-ramp by Long Ferry Road at mile marker 81.

Deputies responding to the scene found the motorcycle, but not Serrano. A few minutes later a man matching Serrano’s description was spotted at the 7-Eleven on Long Ferry Road.

Serrano was arrested, charged with felony flee to elude arrest. Bond was set at $25,000. Serrano is due in court on January 25.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Deputies: Woman shot and killed in Lincoln County
Vatara Lachelle Lee
Woman arrested, accused of stealing man’s ashes from suitcase at Charlotte Douglas Airport
Sunday marks the 20th anniversary of the tragic plane crash at Charlotte-Douglas International...
20 Years Later: Remembering the tragic Air Midwest Flight 5481 crash in Charlotte
Charlotte cyclists ask for safety improvements following crash near Plaza Midwood
Bicyclist struck by car near Plaza Midwood has died, police confirm

Latest News

A vehicle crash has closed the inbound lanes of Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.
Crash closes inbound lanes of Albemarle Road in east Charlotte
A native of North Carolina, Parese graduated from Appalachian State University in 2016 with a...
Kristina Parese joins Explore Cabarrus as Social Media Manager
The mobile food unit is a captivating feature of Livingstone’s culinary arts program. It has a...
Livingstone College to feed the homeless Friday for MLK service project
Photos within the release courtesy of Miller Davis, Inc. taken at the groundbreaking event on...
Rowan County, Macy’s Inc. earn CiCi Award for community impact