Heavy rain, strong storms possible Thursday after two dry, mild days
It’ll be partly cloudy and chilly tonight, and lows will drop back to the mid to upper 30s.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a frosty cold start, we’ll enjoy more sunshine today with afternoon readings in the mid to upper 50s, slightly above average for early January.
- TODAY: Dry and mild, mixed clouds and sunshine
- THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Day, more rain
- MLK WEEKEND: Looks dry, chilly start, milder end
There will be a few clouds mixing in on Wednesday, but dry conditions with afternoon readings inching up to the upper 50s to lower 60s are forecast.
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ahead of our next cold front. We’ll probably start out mainly dry on Thursday, and afternoon readings will warm into the middle 60s before rain chances ramp up from west to east as the day wears on.
There will likely be a couple of heavier downpours, and even a few stronger thunderstorms Thursday night and very early Friday morning, before the rain quickly clears out Friday. The rain will end as snow in the mountains and there is the possibility it could accumulate in the highest elevations above 3,500 feet.
The MLK holiday weekend looks to start dry and chilly with highs in the upper 40s Saturday, warming to the middle 50s Sunday and Monday with little chance for any rain.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
