Friend remembers Kristie Crowder, bicyclist who lost her life in crash Friday

Jordan Carswell says Kristie was adventurous, full of life and never met a stranger.
Kristie Crowder
Kristie Crowder(Friend Photo)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A friend of Kristie Crowder, the 30-year-old bicyclist killed after being hit by a car in Plaza Midwood, is now telling us what kind of person she was.

Jordan Carswell, who knew Kristie since 6th grade, and went on to be roommates with her at UNC-Charlotte, said Kristie had a heart of gold.

She said Kristie was adventurous, popular and had several interests.

She remembers Kristie studied math, went into accounting, and eventually started her own photography company.

“She actually did my maternity photos,” laughed Carswell.

Police say Kristie was hit by a car while biking at the intersection of Hamorton Place on Jan. 5. CMPD confirmed she died at the hospital the next day.

“It breaks my heart knowing that I didn’t get to say goodbye,” said Carswell.

She said Kristie was riding the bike she had just gotten for Christmas, and that the day Kristie died, was, sadly, her dad’s birthday.

“Oh my gosh, I’ve never seen a more tight-knit family with her mom, her dad, and her younger sister, Kaitlyn,” said Carswell.

“Kaitlyn is her best friend too, they just did everything together.”

Jordan said as tough as all this is, Kristie’s time on Earth was well spent. She traveled around the world, never met a stranger, and stood up for people when others wouldn’t.

“If anybody can take anything away from it, it’s just to...really try to understand where other people are coming from, and not to be judgmental, and just love people. That’s all she did, she loved her family, she loved her church; she just loved everybody,” said Carswell.

A funeral service for Kristie is set for this Saturday.

The family also has a GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral and medical expenses. It’s already raised $11,000. You can find that here.

