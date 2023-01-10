PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Flu
Deputies: Woman shot and killed in Lincoln County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place in Denver on Monday afternoon.

Deputies say the fatal shooting took place around 3:25 p.m. in the 6300 block of Sherwood Lane. The victim was a woman but her identity has not been released at this time.

This is the first homicide in Lincoln County in 2023.

More details will be provided when available. Follow the WBTV News App for the latest updates.

