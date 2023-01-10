Deputies: Woman shot and killed in Lincoln County, another body found nearby

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place in Denver on Monday afternoon.

Deputies say the fatal shooting was discovered around 3:25 p.m. in the 6300 block of Sherwood Lane. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Debra Jackson.

Relatives began looking for Jackson after Lincoln County Schools called to say her children hadn’t been picked up from school. When EMS and fire personnel arrived at her home, they discovered that she had been shot in the head.

Nobody else was located at the residence.

On Tuesday, search teams discovered a body in a small pond near the crime scene. Detectives are working to identify the second person and if the two deaths are related.

This is the first homicide in Lincoln County in 2023.

More details will be provided when available. Follow the WBTV News App for the latest updates.

