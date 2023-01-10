PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Deputies: Woman shot and killed in Lincoln County, another body found nearby

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place in Denver on Monday afternoon.

Deputies say the fatal shooting was discovered around 3:25 p.m. in the 6300 block of Sherwood Lane. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Debra Jackson.

Relatives began looking for Jackson after Lincoln County Schools called to say her children hadn’t been picked up from school. When EMS and fire personnel arrived at her home, they discovered that she had been shot in the head.

Nobody else was located at the residence.

On Tuesday, search teams discovered a body in a small pond near the crime scene. Detectives are working to identify the second person and if the two deaths are related.

This is the first homicide in Lincoln County in 2023.

More details will be provided when available. Follow the WBTV News App for the latest updates.

Also Read: Bicyclist struck by car near Plaza Midwood has died, police confirm

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Charlotte cyclists ask for safety improvements following crash near Plaza Midwood
Bicyclist struck by car near Plaza Midwood has died, police confirm
Vatara Lachelle Lee
Woman arrested, accused of stealing man’s ashes from suitcase at Charlotte Douglas Airport
Kristie Crowder
Friend remembers Kristie Crowder, bicyclist who lost her life in crash Friday

Latest News

Dr. Anthony J. Davis, Livingstone College President, with a new hot water heater delivered to...
Some Livingstone College students upset at lack of hot water, other issues with campus life
Thevenin has lived in Harrisburg since 1993. He has deep roots in Harrisburg, where he and his...
The Town of Harrisburg welcomes new councilman, Mike Thevenin
WBTV reporter fights for access to unseal Madalina Cojocari investigation documents
Judge unseals documents related to Madalina Cojocari search
Judge unseals documents related to Madalina Cojocari search
This comes just a few days after a bicyclist was also killed on this road.
Pedestrian struck, killed on The Plaza in Charlotte