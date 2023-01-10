PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Two hurt after chase ends in crash on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash early Tuesday morning has closed a portion of Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.

Medic said two people had serious injuries and were and taken to Atrium CMC Main.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said an out-of-county law enforcement agency chased a vehicle into Charlotte, where that vehicle crashed and the people inside were injured.

According to CMPD, its officers were not involved in the pursuit, but are in the area assisting with traffic control and the investigation.

An alternate route for drivers looking to avoid the area is to take Pence Road all the way to W.T. Harris Boulevard and then get back onto the inbound lanes of Albemarle Road.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

