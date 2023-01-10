CMPD: Woman waving knife struck and killed by car in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a woman was killed Tuesday morning on The Plaza in east Charlotte, not far from Milton Road.

According to police, they responded to a call around 7:02 a.m. for a woman that was waving a knife and threatening others in the area. When officers arrived at the scene, they attempted to talk to the woman but she walked backward toward The Plaza street.

Officers asked her to get out of the roadway multiple times attempting to de-escalate the situation but a vehicle traveling on the roadway struck and killed her.

This comes just a few days after a bicyclist was also killed on this road.

This stretch of The Plaza is busy and there are not continuous sidewalks.

People in the area said someone was crossing the road and was hit by a car, but WBTV is still waiting to get details confirmed by police.

WBTV is working to find out whether anyone will be facing charges in that person’s death.

Last Thursday, 30-year-old Kristie Crowder was riding her bike on this same road when she was hit and killed by a car.

That happened about four-and-a-half miles from the scene of Tuesday morning’s crash, but it is raising questions about safety on this road.

