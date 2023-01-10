PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD: Woman waving knife struck and killed by car in Charlotte

Officers asked her to get out of the roadway multiple times attempting to de-escalate the situation.
This stretch of The Plaza is busy and there are not continuous sidewalks.
By WBTV Web Staff and Caroline Hicks
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a woman was killed Tuesday morning on The Plaza in east Charlotte, not far from Milton Road.

According to police, they responded to a call around 7:02 a.m. for a woman that was waving a knife and threatening others in the area. When officers arrived at the scene, they attempted to talk to the woman but she walked backward toward The Plaza street.

Officers asked her to get out of the roadway multiple times attempting to de-escalate the situation but a vehicle traveling on the roadway struck and killed her.

This comes just a few days after a bicyclist was also killed on this road.

This stretch of The Plaza is busy and there are not continuous sidewalks.

People in the area said someone was crossing the road and was hit by a car, but WBTV is still waiting to get details confirmed by police.

WBTV is working to find out whether anyone will be facing charges in that person’s death.

Last Thursday, 30-year-old Kristie Crowder was riding her bike on this same road when she was hit and killed by a car.

Related: Friend remembers Kristie Crowder, bicyclist who lost her life in crash Friday

That happened about four-and-a-half miles from the scene of Tuesday morning’s crash, but it is raising questions about safety on this road.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates as they come in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Deputies: Woman shot and killed in Lincoln County, another body found nearby
Charlotte cyclists ask for safety improvements following crash near Plaza Midwood
Bicyclist struck by car near Plaza Midwood has died, police confirm
Vatara Lachelle Lee
Woman arrested, accused of stealing man’s ashes from suitcase at Charlotte Douglas Airport
Kristie Crowder
Friend remembers Kristie Crowder, bicyclist who lost her life in crash Friday

Latest News

Dr. Anthony J. Davis, Livingstone College President, with a new hot water heater delivered to...
Some Livingstone College students upset at lack of hot water, other issues with campus life
Thevenin has lived in Harrisburg since 1993. He has deep roots in Harrisburg, where he and his...
The Town of Harrisburg welcomes new councilman, Mike Thevenin
WBTV reporter fights for access to unseal Madalina Cojocari investigation documents
Judge unseals documents related to Madalina Cojocari search
Judge unseals documents related to Madalina Cojocari search
This comes just a few days after a bicyclist was also killed on this road.
Pedestrian struck, killed on The Plaza in Charlotte