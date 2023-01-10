Charlotte Checkers take their fans to school with a $1.01 ticket promotion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big night for the Charlotte Checkers on Tuesday night as they are expecting a sell out crowd as they take on Hartford.

WHY?

Tickets are only 1 dollar and 1 cent and there is a significance behind that 101. Just think back to your college days.

“One dollar and one cent is hockey 101,” said Charlotte Checkers senior vice president Shawn Lynch.

Because the ticket is so cheap, the team is expecting a sell out crowd of over 8 thousand fans.

“It provides access to hopefully the entire Charlotte community to come out and see a professional sporting event live which they don’t always have the opportunity to do,” said Lynch. “While we have them here, we want to teach them about the sport of hockey. We are going to use our video boards, we are going to use our players to teach the sport of hockey to those people who may be coming to their first game, maybe been here a few times, but still don’t understand the rules. Educate them and hopefully they will come back again.”

What can fans expect? Explanation about the rules of the game like icing and off sides to a behind the scenes look at the sport to the technical aspects of the game. Fans will get a great understanding on hockey.

And it comes at a right time for the team as their is a small lull in the sports calender on the Charlotte sports scene.

“January and February are the best time of the year for us. We aren’t competing against the Panthers on a weekend. We aren’t competing against college football or high school football. Those things that people are doing week in and week out. January and February are the times for the Checkers to shine.”

The puck drops at 7 on Tuesday and get there early as it will be a packed house.

