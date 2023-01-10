Board to vote on timeline for finding new Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education is set to vote Tuesday night on the timeline to search and hire a permanent superintendent.

Parents and community members are invested in it as well and finding someone to lead the state’s second-largest school district is a heavy lift.

Tuesday’s meeting will be the first CMS board meeting for interim superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill, who was approved just before Christmas.

She had been chief of staff since last May and will lead the district until June.

Last Friday, a committee ironed out the timeline to find a permanent superintendent. It’s a process that started last fall when then interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh announced he would leave before his contract was up.

The district started gathering community feedback on what parents, teachers and others wanted for the district.

By early February, they want to hire a search firm and launch the official search. By March, they hope to narrow down a group of finalists and then approve a contract by April or May.

New school board member Summer Nunn, who is chairing the search committee, talked with WBTV about the challenges of finding the right fit.

“First is running a large organization, so we need someone with that type of experience that can come in and build the right team, that’s going to help us start to narrow those achievement gaps,” Nunn said. “We’re looking for someone who has demonstrated that in their past and the ability to do that in a larger setting.”

There are some big projects ahead for the board, including the upcoming bond issue as well as the south Charlotte boundary lines.

