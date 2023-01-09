PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Vigil planned for teacher who police say was shot by 6-year-old student

An elementary school teacher in Virginia who was allegedly shot and wounded by a 6-year-old student is continuing her recovery. (WTKR via CNN)
By BEN FINLEY and DENISE LAVOIE
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Authorities plan to offer updates Monday on the shooting of a Virginia elementary school teacher by a 6-year-old student, and the community will later hold a candlelight vigil.

The Newport News police department said that the police chief, mayor and school superintendent will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. to discuss the shooting that happened on Friday. A vigil is planned at 6:30 p.m. for the wounded teacher, Abby Zwerner.

Police said Abby Zwerner, a teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student, is recovering.
Police said Abby Zwerner, a teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student, is recovering.(Abby Zwerner/Facebook)

Police Chief Steve Drew has said the boy shot and wounded Zwerner with a handgun in a first-grade classroom on Friday. Shortly after the shooting, police said Zwerner had life-threatening injuries, but she has improved and was listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

The boy was later taken into police custody. Drew said the shooting was not accidental and was part of an altercation. No students were injured.

Police have declined to describe what led to the altercation or any other details about what happened in the classroom, citing the ongoing investigation. They have also declined to say how the boy got access to the gun or who owns the weapon.

A grandparent said she rendered aid to a teacher after a student allegedly shot her at a Virginia elementary school. (Source: WTKR/FACEBOOK/CNN)

Virginia law does not allow 6-year-olds to be tried as adults. In addition, a 6-year-old is too young to be committed to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice if found guilty. Authorities have not specified where the boy was being held.

___

Lavoie reported from Richmond.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

